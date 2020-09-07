Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the industrial goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $21.02 on Friday. Nidec has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Nidec had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

