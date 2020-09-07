Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Nicholas Financial stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. Nicholas Financial has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICK. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,049,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 119,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

