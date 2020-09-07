Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.50.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.82. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $238.35.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nice by 3.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Nice by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nice by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

