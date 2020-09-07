NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several analysts have commented on NGL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NGL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. 1,305,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $503.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.96.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $844.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

