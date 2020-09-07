NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BIMI stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. NF Energy Saving has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $12.00.

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

