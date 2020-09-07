NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial increased their target price on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $923.44 million, a P/E ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.11. NetGear has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.32. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $91,160.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,166 shares of company stock worth $6,451,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetGear by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in NetGear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,331,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 101,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

