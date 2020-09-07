Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 112.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NESN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 109 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a CHF 116 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

