NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NPTN. Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.93.

NYSE NPTN opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.26.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 678,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after buying an additional 817,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 220,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,895,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

