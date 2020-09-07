NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.00 and a beta of 0.80. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $41.03.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,856 shares of company stock worth $7,711,404. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.