Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Sold by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC decreased its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252,953 shares during the period. Nautilus comprises approximately 1.7% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.23% of Nautilus worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair started coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.95 million, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 2.32. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

