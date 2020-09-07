MyWish Market Cap Achieves $378,946.47 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. MyWish has a market cap of $378,946.47 and approximately $43.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045150 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.61 or 0.05105715 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00034950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052988 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

