MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MRC Global stands to gain from its diversified presence, shareholder-friendly policies, contract wins and projects. In first-half 2020, it renewed several multiple-year contracts and secured new contracts. The company remains focused on cash flow generation, debt reduction and lowering operating costs. Notably, it expects to generate more than $200 million of cash flow from operations in 2020. However, for the year, the company is wary about the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn and weak prospects across the Permian basin projects. High debt levels can increase its financial obligations. Its ability to meet its debt obligations based on its current income has declined in the past quarter. In the past six months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. Also, its earnings estimates have been lowered in the past 60 days.”

MRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.28.

NYSE:MRC opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $538.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 65,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 756,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

