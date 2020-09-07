Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Morphic alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $807.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.99. Morphic has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $69,703.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,775.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,208 shares of company stock worth $1,195,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Morphic by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 401,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Morphic by 133.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morphic by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth $1,120,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morphic (MORF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.