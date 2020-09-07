Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GECFF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.00.

Get Gecina alerts:

OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $136.00 on Thursday. Gecina has a twelve month low of $101.68 and a twelve month high of $192.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.85.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.