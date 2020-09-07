Morgan Stanley Raises Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Price Target to $66.00

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BF/B. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.89.

BF/B stock opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

