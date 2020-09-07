Morgan Stanley Increases Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Price Target to $66.00

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BF.A. UBS Group cut Brown-Forman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Brown-Forman from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:BF.A opened at $72.73 on Thursday. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

