Morgan Stanley Increases Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $66.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on B. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Barnes Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

