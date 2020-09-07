MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Achieves $940,160.87 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $940,160.87 and $2,440.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023621 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004107 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004286 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 200,162,610 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

