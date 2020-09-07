Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,048,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,761,000 after buying an additional 66,043 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,450,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,674,000 after buying an additional 147,418 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,573,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

