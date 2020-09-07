Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

MOMO opened at $15.50 on Friday. Momo has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Momo will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momo by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,326 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Momo by 19.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,510,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,842,000 after purchasing an additional 726,826 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 32.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,402,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,112,000 after purchasing an additional 594,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Momo by 9.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,878,000 after purchasing an additional 157,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 109.6% during the second quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,836,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 960,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

