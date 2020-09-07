Mixin (XIN) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $157.38 or 0.01540915 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $81.56 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,209 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

