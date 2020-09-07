Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK opened at $11.76 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $485.55 million, a P/E ratio of 84.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $112,654.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $319,483.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,496.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.