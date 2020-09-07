Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRTX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.46.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $138.42 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $41,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,981,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

