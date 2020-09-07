MINDOL (MIN) Price Down 15% Over Last Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00012058 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a market cap of $210.25 million and $142,841.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00675176 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00051509 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005490 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00706890 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000914 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.