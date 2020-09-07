Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) & Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Financial Contrast

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microchip Technology and Applied Optoelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $5.27 billion 5.18 $570.60 million $5.18 20.88 Applied Optoelectronics $190.87 million 1.26 -$66.05 million ($1.45) -7.26

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 12.23% 24.31% 7.67% Applied Optoelectronics -39.72% -11.97% -6.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Microchip Technology and Applied Optoelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 4 18 1 2.87 Applied Optoelectronics 2 4 1 0 1.86

Microchip Technology presently has a consensus price target of $115.14, indicating a potential upside of 6.47%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $14.21, indicating a potential upside of 35.12%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Applied Optoelectronics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

