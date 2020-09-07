Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $15.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 189,256 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

