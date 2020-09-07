MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of MGEE opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MGE Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

