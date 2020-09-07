Metronome One Day Trading Volume Hits $125,337.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00007635 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $50.98 and $33.94. Metronome has a market cap of $8.49 million and $125,337.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00118966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.01697553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00213317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00168359 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,319,081 coins and its circulating supply is 10,889,982 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

