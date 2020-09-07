Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.63.

MRCY has been the subject of several research reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $30,512.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,196 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,000 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. 241,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,364. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

