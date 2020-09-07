Merculet Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 42.1% against the dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinMex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $51,088.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00119968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00043811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.01704947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00213159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00171470 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,251,127,064 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, CoinMex, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

