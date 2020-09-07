Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.54.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.