Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $85.24. 8,931,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,536,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

