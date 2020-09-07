MediShares (MDS) Trading 44.2% Lower Over Last Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. MediShares has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $403,180.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MediShares has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

