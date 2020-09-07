Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 8th

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 116.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

NYSE MPW opened at $18.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

