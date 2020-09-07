Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MDIUY stock remained flat at $$5.54 during trading hours on Monday. Mediaset has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; and linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

