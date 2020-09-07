MCO (MCO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.18 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One MCO token can currently be bought for $4.14 or 0.00040536 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and Bit-Z. MCO has a market cap of $65.41 million and approximately $22.18 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MCO has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045150 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.61 or 0.05105715 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00034950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052988 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Upbit, Coinnest, IDEX, Binance, BigONE, EXX, LATOKEN, OKEx, ABCC, YoBit, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Gate.io, Coinrail, Liqui, Huobi, DDEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

