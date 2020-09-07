Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.37. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 44,810 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

