Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.83 on Monday, reaching $335.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,571,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,037. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

