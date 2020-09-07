Master Contract Token Achieves Market Cap of $484,040.35 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $484,040.35 and approximately $6,276.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.95 or 0.03414112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049444 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

