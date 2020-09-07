Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.99. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 48.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 163.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 382.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.