Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $6.52 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $314.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.62.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

