Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MDGL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $108.92 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $1,384,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 477.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

