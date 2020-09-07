LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LYFT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LYFT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of LYFT from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of LYFT from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on LYFT from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $28.97 on Friday. LYFT has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.54.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. On average, analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,122 shares of company stock valued at $597,099. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LYFT by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in LYFT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 344,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LYFT by 1,345.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 34,643 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

