Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUMO. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.51. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,797.00% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lumos Pharma stock. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.61% of Lumos Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

