Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.17.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.39. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,920,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $38,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

