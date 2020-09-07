Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $361.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.55. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.30.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

