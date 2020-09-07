Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LOVE. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.44.

LOVE stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $427.50 million, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 2.65. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lovesac will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 7.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lovesac by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lovesac by 9.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

