Lountzis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of PG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,437,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average of $120.90. The company has a market cap of $343.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

