Lountzis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.2% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 572,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $148.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,900. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $391.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

