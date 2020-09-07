Lountzis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $48.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,581.21. 2,792,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,815. The company has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,544.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,391.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

